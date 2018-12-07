Lendingtree (TREE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Lendingtree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $404.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 9.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 150.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

