Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

