Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LTRPA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 36.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,797,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,564 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,662,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 508,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 236,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

