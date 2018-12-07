Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greene King (GNK)

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Greene King to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Greene King to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Greene King in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Get Greene King alerts:

Shares of Greene King stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Friday. Greene King has a 1-year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.