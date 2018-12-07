Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price (up from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682.07 ($8.91).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 705.40 ($9.22) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.