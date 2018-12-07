Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

