Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 95.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/lido-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-invesco-preferred-etf-pgx.html.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.