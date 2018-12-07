Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.66.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.06 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

