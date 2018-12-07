Lincoln National (LNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The acquisition of Liberty's group benefits business will further aid Group Benefits segment. Lincoln National has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost value in a year's time, but have fared better than the industry. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings being revised upward over the last 30 days.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

LNC stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 487,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,356. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22,593.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 907,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,417,000 after buying an additional 903,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,669.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 605,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.