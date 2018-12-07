Linde (LIN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. equinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.78 ($245.09).

LIN stock opened at €135.25 ($157.27) on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

