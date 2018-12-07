Local World Forwarders (LWF) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Local World Forwarders coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Local World Forwarders has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Local World Forwarders has a market capitalization of $54,303.00 and $861.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000523 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Local World Forwarders Profile

Local World Forwarders (CRYPTO:LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 109,902,720 coins and its circulating supply is 99,368,338 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en. Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico.

Local World Forwarders Coin Trading

Local World Forwarders can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local World Forwarders should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Local World Forwarders using one of the exchanges listed above.

