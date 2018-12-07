Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Santander lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 711,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,968. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

