Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $18.87 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 334,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $986,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

