Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $17,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,012.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,717 shares of company stock worth $149,977. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $25.87 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

