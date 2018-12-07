Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AAR were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $159,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $883,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,091,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

AAR stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.63. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.72 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

