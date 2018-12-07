Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.42.

Several brokerages have commented on LOXO. BidaskClub raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

LOXO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 475,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,538. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.21. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $16,412,950. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Loxo Oncology by 16.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,468,000 after acquiring an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loxo Oncology by 137.3% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

