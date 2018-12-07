LoyalCoin Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One LoyalCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Cryptopia. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $431,361.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.02960907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00133784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00176314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.65 or 0.09873616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LoyalCoin Token Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 tokens. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

