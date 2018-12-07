LPL Financial LLC Acquires 138,636 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,636 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $213,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,451,000 after purchasing an additional 518,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,770,000 after purchasing an additional 190,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,647. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

