LPL Financial LLC Has $440.28 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $440,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,427,000 after buying an additional 2,880,653 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,648,000 after buying an additional 300,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,883,000 after buying an additional 268,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,305. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

