Luc Bachand Buys 3,000 Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) Stock

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Director Luc Bachand bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,270.00.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$25.68 on Friday. Morneau Shepell Inc has a 12-month low of C$21.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$182.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.660000015034169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.51%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$28.50 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

