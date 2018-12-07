Lykke (LKK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Lykke has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Lykke has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lykke coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.02903017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00138035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00183800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.10370173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke was first traded on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

