Macerich (MAC) Price Target Cut to $65.50

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.50 to $65.50 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 7,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,350,000 after buying an additional 1,383,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $1,721,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $683,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 385.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

