Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mark-Cali have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Notably, the company has been aimed at transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings and luxury multifamily portfolio. Moreover, the company enjoys debt-free ownership for the bulk of its portfolio. Also, it has been aggressively disposing assets. Though such measures are a strategic fit for the long term, the dilutive impact on earnings from huge asset sales cannot be bypassed in the near term. Also, its transforming efforts could restrain its profit margin in the near term. Rate hikes also add to its woes. Also, the trend in estimate revision for fourth-quarter FFO per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $30,345.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.