MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,895 shares during the quarter. MAG Silver accounts for about 0.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MAG Silver worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 32.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,730. MAG Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

