Man Group (EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.78 ($2.60).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140.49 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.20 ($2.86).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

