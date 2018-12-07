Manchester United (MANU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

MANU stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.62 million, a PE ratio of 125.93, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $175.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 31.4% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,650,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,628,000 after buying an additional 2,547,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 7.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $606,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

