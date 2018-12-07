Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,919,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 450,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 98,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 212,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,022 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $48.00 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

