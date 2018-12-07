Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

