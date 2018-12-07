Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

MPC stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 977,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

