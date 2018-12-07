MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,850 Evergy (EVRG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $301,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $224,008,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $908,980.

NASDAQ EVRG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.33. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,318. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

