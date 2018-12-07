Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,646,517 Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,646,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,007,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.97% of Cadence Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

In other news, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $7,537,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $689,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 21,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

