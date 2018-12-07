Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1,446.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 443.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after acquiring an additional 830,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,925,000 after acquiring an additional 807,055 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after acquiring an additional 588,527 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,081.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 417,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,151. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

