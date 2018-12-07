Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.03 Million Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.72% of NxStage Medical worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTM. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,151,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 801,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 427,745 shares during the period. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $11,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $7,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 11,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 0.05. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.07 million. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

WARNING: “Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.03 Million Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/marshall-wace-llp-has-32-03-million-stake-in-nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm.html.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.