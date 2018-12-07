Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 384,864 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,783,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. 6,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,001. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

