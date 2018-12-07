Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 850.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 114.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,966,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. 123,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

