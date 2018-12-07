Martin Andrew Griffiths Buys 97 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Martin Andrew Griffiths purchased 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($197.73).

Martin Andrew Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Martin Andrew Griffiths purchased 95 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($194.89).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.14) on Friday. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.83 ($2.21).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

