Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

MRVL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 397,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,197. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $851.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,541,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 8,349,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,230,000 after buying an additional 5,888,609 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 850.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,980,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,422,000 after buying an additional 5,351,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,004,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

