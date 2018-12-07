MarxCoin (MARX) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

MarxCoin (CURRENCY:MARX) traded down 56.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One MarxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. MarxCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $97.00 worth of MarxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MarxCoin has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MarxCoin Coin Profile

MarxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 25th, 2017. MarxCoin’s total supply is 49,312,080 coins. MarxCoin’s official website is www.marxcoin.com. MarxCoin’s official Twitter account is @MARXCOLLECTIVE1.

MarxCoin Coin Trading

MarxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

