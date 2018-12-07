Masco Corp (MAS) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 711,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after acquiring an additional 501,978 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,816.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 681,761 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,622,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

MAS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

