Masimo Co. (MASI) Director Sells $221,800.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanford Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Sanford Fitch sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $108.04 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Masimo by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

