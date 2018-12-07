Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 208.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 75,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $147.51 and a 12-month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

