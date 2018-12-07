Matador Resources (MTDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.34

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 1814614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,824.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,231 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

