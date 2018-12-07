Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10,900.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,258. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

