Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 3,803 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,131. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-buys-shares-of-3803-blackrock-enhanced-global-dividend-trust-boe.html.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.