Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Lattice Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 211,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 34,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,588. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

