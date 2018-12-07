Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. 49,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,886. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

