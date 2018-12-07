Matthew W. Bonanno Sells 78,587 Shares of Roan Resources Inc (ROAN) Stock

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Director Matthew W. Bonanno sold 78,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $789,013.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 272,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,087. Roan Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/matthew-w-bonanno-sells-78587-shares-of-roan-resources-inc-roan-stock.html.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.