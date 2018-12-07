Maxim Group Analysts Give Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) a $25.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

