Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $1,414,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

