Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sumeet Gagneja Sells 517 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MXIM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 247,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-vp-sumeet-gagneja-sells-517-shares.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.