Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sumeet Gagneja Sells 517 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MXIM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 247,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
